Watch Now: Snow blankets sand in the Sahara desert

Ice and snow were seen on desert sands in Ain Sefra, Algeria after temperatures fell below zero.
A racing pigeon survived a Pacific Ocean trek from the U.S. to Australia. Now authorities consider the bird a quarantine risk and plan to kill it.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic is threatening plans to retrieve and exhibit the radio that had broadcast distress calls from the sinking Titanic.
MILAN (AP) — Former Italian Premier Matteo Renzi is testing his already low popularity by provoking a political crisis that could bring down Italy's coalition government at a critical juncture in the coronavirus pandemic.
Meet Alex, the first Antarctic penguin born in Mexico as part of a conservation project.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization chief on Monday lambasted drugmakers' profits and vaccine inequalities, saying it’s “not right” that younger, healthier adults in wealthy countries get vaccinated against COVID-19 before older people or health care workers in poorer countries and charging that most vaccine makers have targeted locations where “profits are highest.”
See photos from a bullfighting school in Spain, where children as young as 9 can begin learning this deadly dance of human and beast so closely associated with Spanish identity.
This mesmerizing footage shows a daring paraglider floating over picturesque rolling sand dunes in Walvis Bay, Namibia.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said.
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A team from the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has arrived in Indonesia's capital to join the investigation into the crash of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, the head of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee said Saturday.
HONG KONG (AP) — E-commerce workers who kept China fed during the coronavirus pandemic, making their billionaire bosses even richer, are so unhappy with their pay and treatment that one just set himself on fire in protest.
