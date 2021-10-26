Watch Now: Spain's La Palma volcano shows no sign of stopping after six weeks

Fire, lava and ash spewed from Spain's La Palma volcano on Tuesday (October 26) morning as the eruption showed no sign of stopping after nearly six weeks.
Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in a hospital after being advised by her doctor to rest. She returned to her Windsor Castle home at lunchtime on Thursday, "and remains in good spirits."
Researchers have pinpointed how years of civil war and poaching in Mozambique have led to more elephants that will never develop tusks.
Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. What is behind the sudden, sharp drop in cases?
"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords," an inspector said.
Hear a 4-year-old New Zealand boy's emergency call asking police to come over and see his toys. An officer visited and confirmed the toys were cool.
Pooches and their families took part in a 'Dog-oween' costume contest in a Peru park to celebrate Halloween.
A group of thrill seekers who are blind or visually impaired took to the air to try their hands at indoor skydiving in a Barcelona wind tunnel.
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Japanese Princess Mako said their marriage "was a necessary choice to live while cherishing our hearts."
PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday that millions of lower- and medium-income motorists would each be given 100 euros ($116) in one-off financial assistance to help them cope with rising gasoline prices.
