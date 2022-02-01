Watch Now: Strong winds nearly flip British Airways plane upon landing

Watch as strong winds from Storm Corrie nearly flip a plane as it lands in the U.K.
A rogue SpaceX rocket booster could collide with the moon in the next few weeks, space experts say. It could leave a crater on the far side of the moon.
In the midst of a renovation, 50-year-old letters were found in a crumbling ventilation shaft.
Artist Daan Roosegaarde became inspired by the magical light of fireflies, and the desire to update the ritual of fireworks.
Baby seal George likely wouldn’t have made it without the help from this young activist.
This incredible footage from a paramotor pilot gives a birds-eye view of famous Egyptian landmarks such as the pyramids and sphinx.
The British government on Saturday accused Russia of seeking to replace Ukraine's government with a pro-Moscow administration.
The La Palma volcano may have stopped, but the barren waste land it has left behind is now being document by a film crew.
The man had taken a dip at his local pool in New Zealand when, unbeknownst to him, the creature had crept inside his ear.
