Watch Now: Stunning cockpit video shows Ukraine pilot flying fighter jet in combat

The Ukrainian Air Force has published a video showing a pilot flying one of its MiG-29 Fulcrum jet fighters in combat.
Security camera footage shows shoppers walking along the sidewalk in China when a rocket used to induce rain fell from the sky just feet away from them.
Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
Diana brought lasting change to Britain's royal family, helping bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new, multicultural nation in the internet age.
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength.
It's the first day of school in Ukraine, but children won't be sharing memories from their holidays. Their stories are of surviving war. For many, their last day of school was the day before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of their country. After the first months of shock, 51% of schools in Ukraine, despite the risk, are reopening Thursday to in-person education, with an option to study online if the parents prefer. Attending school is one of the few things that can help children bring a sense of normality amid the war. But safety remains the priority. Schools that don’t have quick access to shelters or are located near active military zones will have online only study.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life.
A car driven by Princess Diana in the 1980s sold for 650,000 pounds ($764,000) at auction Saturday, just days before the 25th anniversary of her death. Silverstone Auctions says there was “fierce bidding” for the black Ford Escort RS Turbo before the sale closed. The U.K. buyer, whose name was not disclosed, paid a 12.5% buyer’s premium on top of the selling price, according to the classic car auction house. Britain and Diana’s admirers worldwide are preparing to mark a quarter century since her death. She died in a high-speed car crash in Paris on Aug. 31, 1997. Diana drove the Escort from 1985 to 1988.
The world's best faux guitarists gathered in Oulu, Finland for the World Air Guitar Championships.
