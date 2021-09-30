Watch Now: Stunning moment launching satellite passes aurora borealis in Norwegian sky

The satellite, said to be NASA's, moves across the night sky while surrounded by the green glow of the northern lights.
A patch of land on Spain's La Palma island contains what has been dubbed the 'miracle house.' It's a single home untouched by rivers of lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano that have engulfed the area. (Credit: Reuters/Alfonso Edcalero/I Love the World)
Photos of beer festival visitors posing while sitting around a grave, their drinks balanced upon it, sparked a storm of anger on social media.
This incredible video shows a husband and wife's amazing encounter with a group of humpback whales in the South Pacific.
The Taliban banned barbershops in an Afghanistan province from shaving or trimming beards, claiming their edict is in line with Shariah, or Islamic, law.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday that two Canadians detained in late 2019 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons.
BERLIN (AP) — The party that narrowly beat outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s bloc pushed Monday for a quick agreement on a coalition government, but Europe’s biggest economy could still be in for weeks of uncertainty after an election that failed to set a clear direction.
LAMPEDUSA, Sicily (AP) — A rusty, overloaded fishing boat carrying 686 people docked on the island of Lampedusa in the single biggest arrival of migrants in Italy in years, amid new diplomatic efforts by Mediterranean governments to seek more European help in handling migrant flows.
LONDON (AP) — The British government is seeking a legal injunction against climate protestors who blocked the entrance to Europe's busiest ferry port Friday to highlight the climate crisis and fuel poverty in the U.K.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his diploma in horticulture and landscaping from Nigeria’s Federal College of Forestry Mechanization next year. Now, he’s not willing to risk the return to school, after he was kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year.
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron was hit on the shoulder Monday by an egg thrown at him by a young man during a visit to an international food trade fair in the French city of Lyon.
