Watch Now: Supermoon lights up skylines across the world

A supermoon lit up skylines across the world, captured in Australia, India, Turkey, Germany and Latin America.
It was the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. The band Six60 played to a huge crowd in New Zealand, where social distancing isn't required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus.
Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle. Here are 5 things you may not know, plus a gallery of images from her childhood until today.
A calf with two heads, an extremely rare condition, was born in Lazec, a village in North Macedonia.
Prince Philip was laid to rest Saturday in a funeral that honored his lifetime of service to the country. Hs wife, Queen Elizabeth II, sat alone.
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Kate Schneider from Ireland has been named the new Mrs. World after the reigning titleholder resigned following an on-stage fracas in which she pulled the crown off the head of the winner of the Mrs. Sri Lanka beauty pageant, organizers said.
A Hong Kong professor has developed a program using role-playing robots to help children with autism improve their social skills, an initiative that has been adopted by other non-profit groups and schools.
TOKYO (AP) — Japan declared a third state of emergency for Tokyo and three western prefectures on Friday amid skepticism it will be enough to curb a rapid coronavirus resurgence just three months ahead of the Olympics.
Sydneysiders braved the evening chill to observe the first super moon of 2021 over iconic Bondi Beach in Australia.
JERUSALEM (AP) — Egyptian officials say the Palestinian Authority plans to call off its first elections in 15 years, citing Israel's refusal to allow voting in east Jerusalem.
TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday Canada has reached an agreement with Pfizer for 35 million booster shots next year and 30 million in 2023 in case the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines fades with time and need to be reinforced.
