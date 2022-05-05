Watch Now: Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid

Volunteers from a psychological support unit organized games based on the video game Super Mario during Eid.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv are finally sharing their first wedding dance after overcoming horrifying adversities in Ukraine.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
Illegal loggers in Vietnam are getting a chance at an honest living, thanks to one adventure tourism company.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
The British Army is investigating after an intruder posing as a priest reportedly spent the night at the barracks of troops who guard the queen.
Watch as the Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition.
