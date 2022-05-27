Watch Now: Take a look inside one of the world's biggest cactus farms

This couple from Egypt turned their love for cactuses into a real cactus paradise.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This couple from Egypt turned their love for cactuses into a real cactus paradise.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officials are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on Ukraine's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on Mariupol. Here are the latest updates.
The country has been rocked by recent health care scandals including a previous fire at the neonatal unit of a hospital in Linguere, northern Senegal where four babies died.
This is the adorable moment a three-fingered sloth was reunited with her baby after it was found stranded and crying on a beach.
Hit by one of its worst droughts in decades and torn by years of war, Afghanistan was already facing a hunger emergency; but the Taliban takeover in August threw the country into crisis.
A South African paraglider has made the first legal flight off Mount Everest, opening the doors for 'climb and fly' adventures on the world's highest mountain.
These turtles are entering a river in Cambodia with a special blessing.
Four people were injured when a humpback whale slammed a boat that got too close in Mexico.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.