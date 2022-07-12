Watch Now: Tango the dog saves skier buried under avalanche in Argentina

An Argentinian skier was rescued by a dog who spotted him buried under the snow after an avalanche.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, Italian police said.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassinations is just one of many high-profile political murders in the 21st century. Here's a look at all of them.
How is a new British prime minister elected and who are the 10 leading candidates to fill the position? A guide to what comes next.
Watch a car speed through a tunnel in Sichuan Province, China, as rocks and mud came crashing down a mountain.
Two climate activists glued themselves to a 200-year-old masterpiece at London's National Gallery on Monday, the latest in a string of disruptive protests by environmentalist group Just Stop Oil.
According to the Greece Fire Service, 52 wildfires broke out in a 24 hour period, stoked by strong winds and high temperatures.
The Vatican kept mum but the Tesla CEO tweeted a pic of him, Pope Francis and his four kids. The pope often meets privately with the rich and powerful, usually making an appeal for them to do more good.
