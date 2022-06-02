 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: The race to save prehistoric cave art in France

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cosquer Cave, whose entrance is deep under water off the coast of Marseille, France, is home to one of Europe's most stunning examples of prehistoric cave art. But with sea levels rising as a result of climate change, archaeologists are in a race against time to study and preserve the site before it is too late.

