Watch Now: These volunteers are risking their lives to save animals in Ukraine

These volunteers are saving pets that were left on the streets of Ukraine after the Russian invasion.
The U.S. has announced sanctions targeting Putin's two adult daughters and said it is toughening penalties against Russian banks in retaliation for "war crimes."
A bottle containing messages from two romantic teenage girls asking for boyfriends has been found after drifting in a UK river for 56 years.
The DOJ says it has charged a Russian oligarch and dismantled a cybercrime operation. In Ukraine, authorities pore over the grisly aftermath of atrocities in Bucha.
Walking through Bucha, reporters spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Here are some of their stories.
The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukraine appeals to NATO for weapons; Russian forces regroup for offensive in east; Bucha atrocities a turning point for some.
Ukraine says 50 people were killed after a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate those fleeing from the country's east.
Chinese officials are extending a mass lockdown across Shanghai - a city of 26 million - over a resurgence of the highly infectious Omicron coronavirus variant. The move has frustrated residents who complain about access to necessities including food and medicine.
Ukrainian volunteers help with cleaning up debris in Makariv but risks remain high.
