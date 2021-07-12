Watch Now: This could be the smallest cow in the world

Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said Wednesday.
Fans are banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, following a state of emergency announced Thursday.
Haiti's president has been killed. Here's what you should know about the embattled leader, what's next for the Caribbean nation and what role America might play.
U.S. troops slipped away in the night from Bagram Airfield, and the base's new Afghan commander didn't realize they were gone until hours later. When will Afghanistan's "forever war" really end? Get a full briefing here.
ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has promoted his only son to a key government post, a development seen as laying the foundation for a political dynasty in the energy-rich Central Asian nation.
BERLIN (AP) — Esther Bejarano, a survivor of the Auschwitz death camp who used the power of music to fight antisemitism and racism in post-war Germany, has died at 96.
PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”
Pope Francis on Sunday made his first public appearance since major surgery, offering hearty thanks for the prayers for his recovery and calling health care for all a "precious" good.
ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.
