 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: This could be the smallest cow in the world
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: This could be the smallest cow in the world

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.

Hundreds of people are flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 20-inch (51-cm) tall cow that its keepers hope is the world's shortest.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Judge doubts Bob Baffert was fairly treated

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies
World

Hospitalized wife of slain Haitian leader denounces enemies

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — The hospitalized wife of Haiti's assassinated President Jovenel Moïse has given her first public statement since being wounded in the attack that killed him, accusing enemies of wanting “to kill his dream, his vision, his ideology.”

+18
Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties
World

Black Sea drills showcase strong NATO-Ukraine defense ties

  • Updated

ABOARD USS ROSS (AP) — Ukraine and NATO have conducted Black Sea drills involving dozens of warships in a two-week show of their strong defense ties and capability following a confrontation between Russia's military forces and a British destroyer off Crimea last month.

+44
Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country
World

Haiti's interim PM confirms request for US troops to country

  • Updated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s interim government said Friday that it asked the U.S. to deploy troops to protect key infrastructure as it tries to stabilize the country and prepare the way for elections in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Watch Now: Related Video

Explore and underwater city in the world's deepest pool

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News