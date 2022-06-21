Watch now: Thousands greet summer solstice at Stonehenge

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revelers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.
Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. (0349GMT) on a clear, crisp morning.
Police said the atmosphere was "convivial" and there were only two arrests — one for assault and one for drug possession.
It was the first time revelers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the center of the circle.
See scenes from the solstice at Stonehenge:
Photos: Crowds mark summer solstice at Stonehenge
Arthur Uther Pendragon, center, joins people as they gather at the Heel Stone during sunrise for the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. After two years of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Stonehenge reopened Monday for the Summer Solstice celebrations. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
The sun begins to rise above the stones as people gather at sunrise to take part in the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Dawn breaks behind the stones during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
A woman dressed in pagan attire watches the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
People watch the sun rise during the Summer Solstice festivities at Stonehenge in Wiltshire, England, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP)
Week in review: Top photos of the week from AP
Flames rise from a train set on fire by protestors at Secundrabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
Harley Holmes, 8, cleans out her room as her family is forced to leave their home left damaged by severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
A statue of a rabbit sits under water in a home's yard damaged by severe flooding in Fromberg, Mont., Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Houston Astros' Mauricio Dubon celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago White Sox during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A toddler sucks on her pacifier as she waits to be inoculated during a vaccination campaign organized by the Health Ministry, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, June 18, 2022. The ministry is providing vaccines against polio, rubella and influenza free of charge. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)
Jon Rahm, of Spain, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Will Zalatoris reacts after making a birdie on the fourth hole during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, of England, celebrates with his caddie after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Matthew Fitzpatrick, of England, lines up a putt on the sixth hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club, Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Brookline, Mass. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Swiss freeride snowboarder, base jumper and wingsuit pilot Geraldine Fasnacht prepares to jump out of SolarStratos, a solar powered aircraft prototype, flown by Swiss adventurer Raphael Domjan to perform the first ever wingsuit jump from and electrical and solar airplpane, above the alpine resort of Verbier, Switzerland, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
A man jumps into Lake Geneva in Saint-Saphorin, Switzerland, Saturday, June 18, 2022. People flocked to parks and pools across Western Europe on Saturday for a bit of respite from an early heat wave that saw the mercury rise above 40 Cs (104 F) in France and Spain, and highs of 38 C (100.4 F) in Germany. (Valentin Flauraud/Keystone via AP)
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper celebrates after the Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-0 in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, June 18, 2022, in Denver.(AP Photo/John Locher)
Sri Lanka's Jeffrey Vandersay dives to field a ball during the third one-day international cricket match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Smoke rises from the hills in Ujue, northern Spain, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Firefighters in Spain are struggling to contain wildfires in several parts of the country which as been suffering an unusual heat wave for this time of the year. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)
Smoke rises over San Martin de Unx in northern Spain, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Firefighters in Spain are struggling to contain wildfires in several parts of the country which as been suffering an unusual heat wave for this time of the year. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)
Tom Cruise gestures for photographers during the red carpet event to promote their latest movie Top Gun: Maverick in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, June 19, 2022. The movie is to be released in the country on June 22. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
Soldiers hold flares as they attend the funeral of activist and soldier Roman Ratushnyi in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Ratushnyi died in a battle near Izyum, where Russian and Ukrainian troops are fighting for control of the area. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Firefighters work at the site of fire after Russian shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/George Ivanchenko)
Oakland Athletics left fielder Seth Brown cannot catch a triple hit by Kansas City Royals' Michael A. Taylor during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Detroit Tigers' Javier Baez slides safely to score ahead of the tag of Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim at home plate in the fifth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Philadelphia firefighter Lt. Sean Williamson, who was killed in an early morning building collapse, is received by his fellow firefighters and taken into the Medical Examiners office, on 15th Street near Callowhill Street, as police and others stand by, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia firefighters work to rescue colleagues trapped in a row house collapse on the 300 block of West Indiana, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
An Afghan refugee boy carries a bag of mangoes on his shoulder in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)
LA Galaxy forward Dejan Joveljic, left, heads the ball for a goal past Portland Timbers defender Larrys Mabiala during the second half of a MLS soccer match in Carson, Calif., Saturday, June 18, 2022. The match ended in a 1-1 tie. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)
A woman celebrates a boxing class in the Zocalo, in Mexico City, Saturday, June 18, 2022, seeking to break the Guinness World Record for the largest boxing class gathered. The participants went on to break the record. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Construction workers ride on a beam hanging from a crane at the construction site of a residential high rise building in Mexico City, Friday, June 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A spectator uses his cell phone to record the Prada men's Spring Summer 2023 collection presented in Milan, Italy, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
Brazil's Ana Patricia goes for the ball during the beach volley semifinal match between Switzerland's Heidrich-Verge-Depre and Brazil's Ana Patricia-Duda at the beach volley World Championships in Rome, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Japan's Yuta Watanabe dives to return the shuttlecock while his pair Arisa Higashino looks on as they compete against South Korea's Seo Sung-jae and Chae Yu-jung during their mixed doubles semifinal match at Indonesia Open badminton tournament at Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Young female dancers stand by for their performance during the Kuningan festival at Sakenan temple in Bali, Indonesia, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Kuningan marks the last day of Galungan celebrations, one of Balinese Hinduism's biggest religious ceremonies.(AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi celebrates the dismissal of India's Ruturaj Gaikwad during the fifth Twenty20 cricket match between India and South Africa in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)
A student activist is tossed into a police vehicle during a protest demonstration against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military, in New Delhi, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secundrabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
A protester runs after hearing gun shots at Secunderabad railroad station in Hyderabad, India, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hundreds of angry youths gave vent to their ire by burning train coaches, vandalizing railroad property and blocking rail tracks and highways with boulders as a backlash continued for a second straight day Friday against a new short-term government recruitment scheme for the military. Nearly 500 protesters vastly outnumbered policemen as they went on a rampage for more than an hour at Secunderabad railroad station in southern India. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A)
Riders of South Korea compete in the Elite Women's Team Pursuit qualifying round at the Asia Track Cycling Championship in New Delhi, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Katie Ledecky of United States competes during the women's 400m freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Artists are seen silhouetted as they wait to perform at the opening ceremony of 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Team Brazil competes during mixed duet technical of artistic swimming at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Anna Szilagyi)
Regan Smith of the United States competes in her Women 100m Backstroke semifinal at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Torri Huske of the United States reacts after winning the Women 100m Butterfly final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
Chinese and Hong Kong flags are hanged to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong handover to China, in Hong Kong, Friday, June 17, 2022. Hong Kong is preparing to introduce new middle school textbooks that will deny the Chinese territory was ever a British colony. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Indigenous dancers perform The Dance of the Deer during the Corpus Christi celebration in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of Patzun, Guatemala, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Dancers perform The Dance of the Deer during the Corpus Christi celebration in the Kaqchikel Indigenous town of Patzun, Guatemala, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Jack Suwinski (65) watches as a fan catches a solo-home run hit by San Francisco Giants' Wilmer Flores during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
An Icelandic horse is sprayed with water at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, on a hot Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Veszprem's Rasmus Lauge Schmidt, center, challenges with Kielce's Uladzislau Kulesh, left, and Kielce's Nicolas Tourant, right, during the Final Four Champions League handball semifinal match between Telekom Veszprem and Lomza Vive Kielce in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Barcelona's Dika Mem and Kielce's Dylan Nahi challenge during the Final Four Champions League handball final match between Lomza Vive Kielce and FC Barcelona in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Barcelona's goalkeeper Gonzalo Perez de Vargas holds the trophy as team Barca celebrates after winning the Final Four Champions League handball final match between Lomza Vive Kielce and FC Barcelona in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)
Women sit on a bench in Marseille, southern France, Friday, June 17, 2022. A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is giving much of western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from Malaga to London on Friday. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
A man walks in the water as the sun rises above the Miribel lake, outside Lyon, central France, Saturday, June 18, 2022. A blanket of hot air stretching from the Mediterranean to the North Sea is giving much of western Europe its first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures forecast to top 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) from Malaga to London on Friday. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Indigenous protesters wave an Ecuadorian flag as they walk to Quito to protest in the capital against the economic policies of President Guillermo Lasso's government in Quito, Ecuador, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Sandy Koufax, left, shakes hands with the sculptor of his statue, Brandly Cadet, as the Los Angeles Dodgers unveil the statue in the Centerfield Plaza to honor the Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner prior to a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
A child sits in the "Rodolfoneta" holding a national flag during a caravan showing support for presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernandez a day ahead of the country's presidential run-off, in Bucaramanga, Colombia, Saturday, June 18, 2022. Polls show rival Gustavo Petro and Hernandez, both former mayors, practically tied since advancing to the June 19th runoff following the first-round election in which they beat four other candidates. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia)
A supporter holds photos of presidential candidate Gustavo Petro, with the Historical Pact coalition, outside the polling station where he voted in a presidential runoff in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
A supporter celebrates after former leftist rebel Gustavo Petro won a runoff presidential election in Cali, Colombia, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andres Quintero)
Former rebel Gustavo Petro, left, his wife Veronica Alcocer, back center, and his running mate Francia Marquez, celebrate before supporters after winning a runoff presidential election in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)
Serbia's Filip Krajinovic dives to return to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their semifinal tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates winning point against Botic van de Zandschlup of the Netherlands during their semifinal tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Italy's Matteo Berrettini celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Filip Krajinovic to win the final tennis match at the Queen's Club Championships in London, Sunday, June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
The coach with the Duke of Kent enters the parade ring on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Racegoers try to avoid the rain as a brief shower starts, on the fifth day of the Royal Ascot horserace meeting, at Ascot Racecourse, in Ascot, England, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
People run with their dogs during a marathon called Perroton, in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Bolivian police host a Perroton or Dog-a-thon, for citizens and their pets as part of the National Police Month events promoting the prevention of cruelty to animals. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
