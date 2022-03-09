Watch Now: Thousands take train from Russia to Finland to escape sanctions

With flights to Europe suspended, Russians who want to leave the country have few options.
Drone enthusiasts are risking their lives by forming a volunteer force to help their country repel the Russian invasion -- by spying on the enemy from the air. See a sample of what they've found so far.
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said the director of exploration. "This is a milestone in polar history."
Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war”
Russian forces seized the Black Sea port of Kherson in an effort to cut Ukraine off from its coastline. It’s the first major city to fall. Live updates here.
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia shared messages of defiance on March 2 amid Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.
Government officials, health workers and advocates say female genital mutilation cases rose alarmingly during the pandemic as lockdowns kept girls out of school, making them vulnerable to "cutters."
A Russian attack caused "colossal" damage to a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
France has seized a yacht owned by Russian oligarch Igor Sechin, the French finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Jack Sweeney, a Florida teen who tracks Elon Musk's private jet online, has a new aviation-themed target: Russian oligarchs and billionaires.
