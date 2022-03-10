Intense rainfall over a number of days prompted multiple major flooding events in the Queensland region and northern New South Wales. Significant flooding also occurred in the state’s capital Brisbane.
Just In
Watch Now: Timelapse video shows rising floodwaters in Australia
- VideoElephant
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
"This is by far the finest wooden shipwreck I have ever seen," said the director of exploration. "This is a milestone in polar history."
Drone enthusiasts are risking their lives by forming a volunteer force to help their country repel the Russian invasion -- by spying on the enemy from the air. See a sample of what they've found so far.
A Russian attack caused "colossal" damage to a maternity hospital in the besieged port city of Mariupol. Get the latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russia attacked and has taken control of Europe's largest nuclear site. Ukrainian firefighters have extinguished the blaze. The latest from the Russia-Ukraine war.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war”
Senate approval was believed assured for aid to battered Ukraine and European allies, including costs of sending troops and weapons in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
Residents in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia shared messages of defiance on March 2 amid Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.
Government officials, health workers and advocates say female genital mutilation cases rose alarmingly during the pandemic as lockdowns kept girls out of school, making them vulnerable to "cutters."
Evacuations of people fleeing Ukrainian cities along safe corridors have begun, while U.N. officials said the exodus of refugees has reached 2 million.
Myroslava Sherbina took her violin with her when she fled Ukraine. But the 20-year-old said her instrument has remained silent since Russia’s invasion.