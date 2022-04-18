Watch Now: Tourism in Iraq making a comeback after years of war

Despite years of war, invasions and the destruction of ancient archeological sites, visitors are returning to Iraq to see the remaining cultural treasures.
A senior U.S. defense official says the U.S. believes the Russian guided-missile cruiser that sank was struck by at least one Ukrainian anti-ship missile.
The Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva sank Thursday. Whether it lies there as the victim of Ukrainian missiles, Russian incompetence, bad luck or a combination of all three is unclear.
The number of dead is double that announced by Ukrainian authorities almost two weeks ago.
Here's a look at what it means when a world leader declares a genocide and what's involved in that decision.
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he will be issued a fine for breaching COVID-19 regulations following allegations of lockdown parties.
Russian forces resumed scattered attacks on Kyiv, western Ukraine and beyond Saturday in an explosive reminder the whole nation remains under threat.
Walking through Bucha, reporters spoke with two dozen witnesses of the Russian occupation. Here are some of their stories.
Experts say Kim is providing special treatment to elite North Koreans to boost their loyalty as he grapples with the pandemic, a troubled economy and a stalemate in nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.
Unbroken by a Russian blockade and relentless bombardment, the key port of Mariupol is still holding out, a symbol of staunch Ukrainian resistance that has thwarted the Kremlin’s invasion plans. More than six weeks after the Russian siege began, Ukrainian troops are continuing to fight the vastly superior Russian forces in ferocious battles amid the ruins of what once was a bustling city on the Sea of Azov coast. The Ukrainians’ fight against all odds has scuttled Moscow’s designs, tying up significant Russian forces and delaying the start of a planned Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine’s industrial heartland, Donbas. Capturing Mariupol would allow Moscow to establish a land corridor to Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have visited Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle on their first joint visit to the U.K. since they gave up formal royal roles and moved to the U.S. more than two years ago. The couple’s office says they visited the 95-year-old queen, Harry’s grandmother, Thursday on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games. Harry is a founder and patron of the international sports competition for wounded military veterans. Harry and Meghan are expected to attend a reception in The Hague on Friday for the games, which run from Saturday to April 22.
