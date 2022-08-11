Watch Now: Tourists continue to flock to erupting volcano in Iceland

Tourists were seen watching from a safe distance as Iceland's Fagradalsfjall volcano continued to erupt.
Moscow is struggling to replenish its troops as it suffers more losses in Ukraine. Now, it's offering prisoners amnesty to fight. Get the latest from the war.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
An unexploded bomb from World War 2 was detonated by the Italian Army in Borgo Virgilio, Italy.
Buckle up and prepare for takeoff! At 93, daredevil Betty Bromage just flew her fifth wingwalk.
Ukrainian officials say that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling, part of a series of new Russian attacks in several regions. Ukrainian authorities said shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk said Thursday that six were killed in shelling there. Ukraine’s presidential office in its daily update said nine Ukrainian regions came under fire over the previous day.
