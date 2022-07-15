Watch Now: Tourists swim among ancient archaeological site in Cyprus

In Cyprus, visitors can now swim amongst the seabed ruins at the ancient archaeological site of Amathus.
An American tourist fell into the crater of Mount Vesuvius in an attempt to retrieve his mobile phone, Italian police said.
Japanese former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's assassinations is just one of many high-profile political murders in the 21st century. Here's a look at all of them.
What you should know about the crisis in Sri Lanka, including the latest updates, what's next and remarkable images of protesters storming the PM's offices.
Only 24 countries today totally ban abortion. The Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision in the U.S. is unlikely to lead other countries to join that list.
An Argentinian skier was rescued by a dog who spotted him buried under the snow after an avalanche.
Watch a car speed through a tunnel in Sichuan Province, China, as rocks and mud came crashing down a mountain.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign, ending an unprecedented political crisis over his future that has paralyzed Britain's government.
Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.
