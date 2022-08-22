Watch Now: Tree hugging world championship takes place in Arctic Finland

Watch people backflip, dance and scratch like bears in an effort to win the third annual Finnish Arctic Tree Hugging Championship in Levi, Kittilä, Lapland.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Watch people backflip, dance and scratch like bears in an effort to win the third annual Finnish Arctic Tree Hugging Championship in Levi, Kittilä, Lapland.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Symbolically and spiritually, the Jordan River in the Middle East is of mighty significance to many. Physically, the Lower Jordan River of today is simply not the same.
Watch a courteous elephant hand back a shoe after a little zoo goer drops it in the elephant's enclosure.
At a whopping 9.5 ounces, this panda cub from China has arrived just in time.
The Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia.
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Rodman, the former NBA champion, has made headlines in the past for his controversial meetings with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
The USS Samuel B. Roberts sank nearly 80 years ago.
Two paddleboarders got the surprise of a lifetime after twelve whales got up close and personal.
In 2017, New Zealand passed a groundbreaking law granting personhood status to the Whanganui River. Five years after the law was passed, The Associated Press followed the 180-mile river upstream to find out what its status means to those whose lives are entwined with its waters.
Nepal’s most sacred river is also its most polluted. In the capital, Kathmandu, raw sewage is dumped directly into the Bagmati River, and heaps of garbage are tossed in from along the banks.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.