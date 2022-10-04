Watch Now: UK zoo shares rare sighting of adorable Madagascan fossa pups

These rare Madagascan fossa pups have ventured into the outside world after spending the past few weeks hibernating from crowds.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
The king's portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother's, Queen Elizabeth II. See the coins here.
In opinion polls Alla Pugacheva has been routinely selected as one of the most popular Russians, often appearing second only to Vladimir Putin.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
The U.N.’s latest estimate of 50 million has grown substantially since its last estimate in 2017, when it reported 40 million persons were enslaved.
A cow herd in Germany has gained an unlikely following — after adopting a lone wild boar piglet.
Saturday's chaos occurred when a disappointing loss led to fans throwing objects and swarming the soccer pitch, then to police firing tear gas, which led to a crush of people trying to escape.
When and if an island nation fully submerges due to climate change, what happens to the nationalities of its citizens? This and other related questions are being considered by island nations advocating for changes to international law as climate change threatens their very existence. The issue of protecting sovereignty is a top priority for many Pacific islands leaders. During the United Nations General Assembly last week, leaders of Tuvalu, the Marshall Islands and Kiribati called on the international community to preserve the sovereignty of Pacific island countries, finance adaptation programs and support an initiative to preserve cultural heritage.
Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Meanwhile, Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations following “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. He declared that negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin are impossible after his decision to take over the regions.
