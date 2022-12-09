Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup to lead into the quarterfinals with a Argentina to a 2-1 win over Australia. Messi put Argentina ahead in the 34th minute with his third goal at this year's tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup. That's one more than Diego Maradona. Julián Álvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected in.