Watch now: Ukraine's president addresses EU: 'Nobody's going to break us'

In a speech to the European Union, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky described the two missile attacks that hit Kharkiv's freedom square and killed dozens.
The Ukrainian president's bravery and refusal to leave as rockets have rained down on the capital have made him an unlikely hero to many around the world.
The Ukrainian leader's defiance has inspired and shamed the United States and the European Union into going far further -- and far faster -- in turning Russia into a pariah state.
"The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride," Zelensky told the US, according to the embassy.
