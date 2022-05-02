Watch Now: Ukrainian circus performers continue to entertain after fleeing war

Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Illegal loggers in Vietnam are getting a chance at an honest living, thanks to one adventure tourism company.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
After 636 days of climbing mountains, Nick Gardner is now halfway through his challenge.
Despite the Russian offensive in the town of Donbas, some Ukraine residents are remaining where they are.
Kane Tanaka, the world's oldest person, has died in Japan at age 119. Guinness World Records said it was saddened to hear of her death.
A Taliban official says a bombing at a mosque and religious school in Afghanistan killed at least 33 people, including students of a religious school.
