Watch Now: Ukrainian soldiers rescue dog found in abandoned village near Kyiv

After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
After pushing back Russian soldiers, one Ukrainian found more than he expected.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
In its first major concession, Russia’s deputy defense minister said that Moscow has decided to "fundamentally ... cut back" operations near Kyiv.
President Biden reassured Poland that the U.S. would defend its ally against Russia. He also visited Ukrainian refugees in Warsaw. Live coverage here.
The Biden administration made a formal determination Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
The war's deadliest attack on civilians, with at least 300 dead, was confirmed Friday. Is Moscow committing war crimes? Take a look back at the conflict's 30th day in photos, plus live coverage.
Russia-Ukraine updates: Putin is being misled by advisers, US intel says; Russian forces pound areas around Kyiv hours after pledging to stop. Get the latest.
An ice shelf the size of New York City collapsed in East Antarctica, an area long thought stable and not hit much by climate change, scientists said.
A U.S. official says the United States will welcome up to 100,000 refugees from Ukraine as 3.5 million flee Russia’s invasion.
The reversal was so sudden that the Education Ministry was caught off guard on Wednesday, the start of the school year. Some girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home.
Russia again brandishes its nuclear arsenal and U.S. President Joe Biden seeks new sanctions. Live updates here.
One month into Russia's invasion, Ukraine is scarred, wounded and mourning its dead. But it's far from beaten. A look at where things stand after four weeks.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.