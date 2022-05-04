Watch Now: Ukrainian woman who lost both legs in war shares first dance with husband

Oksana Balandina and Viktor Vasyliv are finally sharing their first wedding dance after overcoming horrifying adversities in Ukraine.
Ukrainian defenders of a steel plant in Mariupol say Russian forces have started to storm the the last pocket of resistance. The latest from Ukraine.
The Biden administration has determined that WNBA star Brittney Griner is being wrongfully detained in Russia, two U.S. officials said Tuesday.
Ukrainian families’ anguish at not being able to bury their loved ones underscores a deep human need, an anthropologist writes.
Illegal loggers in Vietnam are getting a chance at an honest living, thanks to one adventure tourism company.
Some have ended up at an international circus in the Netherlands, alongside acts from Belarus and Russia.
The British Army is investigating after an intruder posing as a priest reportedly spent the night at the barracks of troops who guard the queen.
Locals were delighted to welcome carnival floats back to Rio and São Paulo.
Four scholars of race, religion and immigration explain how U.S. refugee and asylum policy has long been racially and religiously discriminatory in practice.
Watch as the Ethnic Mon people in Thailand's Pathum Thani province take part in their traditional annual rocket-firing competition.
