Meet some of the remaining residents of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, where many are living underground.
The 54-year-old woman left to work on a rubber plantation near Jambi, according to local police. She never returned home.
Haji was known for his staunch stance against bathing.
Rishi Sunak has become British prime minister after being asked to form a government by King Charles III. He is the third prime minister this year.
Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of the Conservative Party and will become Britain's next prime minister — the third this year.
As the prime ministers come and go, selected by a tiny proportion of the population, a lot of Britons are beginning to wonder why they are not getting a chance to influence who is their next leader.
A British police force has unveiled a tactical dog camera that can provide police forces with a hound’s eye view of crime.
A fire that officials thought was under control reignited on the tallest mountain in Africa on Tuesday.
Iranian women have long history of resistance, but activists say Iran's current wave of protests are different from previous unrest.
The Conservative Party is about to pick its third leader since the last general election in 2019. And Boris Johnson is back in the mix, among others.
A new leadership contest will take place within a week, Liz Truss said in her resignation speech outside Downing Street on Thursday.
