Watch Now: Video shows how 'sea snot' threatens marine life

New videos show a slimy 'sea snot' expanding in Sea of Marmara as Turkish government launched a disaster management program meant to clean up the outbreak.
GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top vaccines expert said Thursday that immunizing children against COVID-19 is not a high priority from a WHO perspective, given the extremely limited global supply of doses.
As with many names in the British royal family, it honors those who came before and pays tribute to not one but two women of particular importance to Prince Harry.
Magawa the "hero rat," whose work sniffing out landmines in Cambodia won him a medal for life-saving bravery, is retiring after a distinguished 5-year career.
David Dushman, the last surviving soldier who helped liberate Auschwitz-Birkenau, died Saturday at the age of 98, the Jewish community of Munich and Upper Bavaria said in a statement on its website.
Major global media are chronicling the herd's more than yearlong, 300-mile trek. See video and photos from their journey.
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In the span of just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines.
A Cuban man says he considers some of the pelicans who flock to the area outside of his wooden hut on the southern coast of Cuba his children.
ROME (AP) — European evaluators warned Wednesday that the Vatican’s efforts to investigate and prosecute financial crimes were suffering from understaffing and inexperience, as well as the mistaken belief that its own cardinals and bishops were immune to criminal conduct.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese sexual minority groups and their supporters, in a last-ditch effort to get long-sought equality legislation passed before the Tokyo Olympics, submitted requests on Friday to the governing Liberal Democratic Party, whose conservative members have stalled the bill.
LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden at Windsor Castle during his visit to the U.K. to attend the Group of Seven leaders' summit next week.
