Watch Now: Vintage car fans take trip down memory lane in Paris
Watch Now: Vintage car fans take trip down memory lane in Paris

Hundreds of vintage and classic cars alike rolled down French streets in style as part of the 21st Winter Crossing of Paris. Vintage cars, busses and motorcycles  drove past French landmarks such as the Moulin Rouge, Arc de Triomphe and the Eiffel Tower.

