Watch Now: Visually impaired thrill seekers go on skydiving adventure in Barcelona

A group of thrill seekers who are blind or visually impaired took to the air to try their hands at indoor skydiving in a Barcelona wind tunnel.
A gang blamed for kidnapping five priests and two nuns earlier this year in Haiti is now accused of kidnapping 17 missionaries from a U.S.-based group.
Almost overnight, Japan has become a stunning, and somewhat mysterious, coronavirus success story. What is behind the sudden, sharp drop in cases?
A British Conservative lawmaker has died after being stabbed Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in eastern England.
Suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan as hundreds had gathered for Friday prayers, killing at least 37.
"It is exciting to encounter such a personal object, taking you 900 years back in time to a different era, with knights, armor and swords," an inspector said.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Hundreds of protesters from climate group Extinction Rebellion blocked a busy intersection Monday near the temporary home of the Netherlands' parliament, marking the start of a week of protests the group plans in The Hague before a U.N. climate conference that opens on Oct. 31.
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania's prime minister complained Tuesday about the delay in the launch of European Union membership negotiations with his country, saying Bulgaria’s veto was holding the process hostage.
The hostage-taking of 17 people in Haiti stands out for its brazenness and also illustrates the dangers that religious missionaries face abroad.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu of the governing National Liberal Party was ousted Tuesday after a no-confidence motion in his government passed overwhelmingly, deepening an ongoing political crisis.
Hear a 4-year-old New Zealand boy's emergency call asking police to come over and see his toys. An officer visited and confirmed the toys were cool.
