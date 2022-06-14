Watch Now: Volunteer ambulance teams risk their lives on Ukraine's front lines

Volunteer medical professionals in Eastern Ukraine have put their lives on the line to pick up and treat injured soldiers.
Basketball star Brittney Griner, held in Russia since February, will remain in custody through at least July 2, a Russian news agency reported.
In the last month, tourists have driven cars and e-scooters down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps causing expensive damage.
The extravaganza, in its third day Saturday, marks Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne. Here's a look at the events and the royals.
Watch the moment a beautiful day in the sky nearly ended in disaster.
Australian officials say two hikers are lucky to be alive after being caught off guard during a bizarre blizzard in Tasmania.
Mosques in Indonesia are becoming more environmentally friendly.
Colombia's Navy was monitoring the historic San Jose galleon when they discovered two other sunken ships nearby.
Here's a look at 50 facts and figures that defined the D-Day landings on June 6, 1944.
