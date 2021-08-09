Watch Now: Wandering walrus climbs into boat in Ireland

Wally the Walrus, a local celebrity in Ireland, was spotted climbing into an inflatable boat in Ardmore Bay on Ireland’s southern coast.
Wally the Walrus, a local celebrity in Ireland, was spotted climbing into an inflatable boat in Ardmore Bay on Ireland’s southern coast.
Watch a butterfly drink water out of the palm of an aid worker after flying away from a wildfire in the southern Mediterranean town of Manavgat in Turkey.
ROME (AP) — Pompeii's archaeological park is offering free swab tests, the Vatican Museums posted refund instructions and tourists whipped out smart phones to show QR codes along with admission tickets Friday as a new COVID-19 certification rule took effect in Italy as part of the government's plan to rein in a summer surge in infections.
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who feared reprisals back home after publicly criticizing her coaches at the Tokyo Games used quick thinking to get help, using her phone to translate a plea and show it to Japanese police as she tried to avoid being forced onto a plane.
Emergency crews are fighting fires near Pescara and the Sicilian city of Catania after seeing hundreds of flare-ups in the past few days.
TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic flame has been extinguished, marking the end of a pandemic-delayed and heavily restricted Tokyo Games.
MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games said Tuesday that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government that has relentlessly stifled any criticism.
TOKYO (AP) — Two Belarus team coaches have been removed from the Olympics, four days after they were involved in trying to send sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya back to their country.
More than 100 wildfires are burning throughout Greece amid a heat wave, and hundreds of homes have been destroyed by blazes officials called uncontrollable.
TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:
TOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach declares the Tokyo Olympics officially closed, saying they were a success despite the pandemic.
