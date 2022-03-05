Watch Now: 'We'll Tear You Apart': Ukrainians Give Defiant Messages to Russians, plus other updates

Residents in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia shared messages of defiance on March 2 amid Russia’s ongoing military invasion of the country.

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) footage captures the emotions of locals in the area. One local says, “It’s very hard. My nerves are shredded.” Another mentions the long lines and low stock at drug stores.

“Russians, look at us. We are people just like you,” a man says to the camera. “We did not attack you. You attacked us. So think about it – there is still time for you to sit down in peace. We’ll give you tea, [warm] clothes, we won’t kick you out. But if you come with weapons, we’ll tear you apart.”

Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Saturday that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy and likened the West's sanctions on Russia to “declaring war,” while a promised cease-fire in the besieged port city of Mariupol collapsed amid scenes of terror. Read more here:

Zelenskyy's 'desperate' plea to Congress: Send more planes

Fighting for his country's survival, Ukraine's leader made a “desperate” plea Saturday to American lawmakers for the United States to help get more warplanes to his military and cut off Russian oil imports as Kyiv tries to stave off the Russian invasion. Read more here:

Analysis: Brace yourself for a new world order, a lot like the Cold War order

JIM VAN NOSTRAND, executive editor of the Missoulian, shares his view: "This former soldier sees a cold war turning hot, and quickly. The Ukrainians are living the nightmare that haunted our waking dreams more than three decades ago."

