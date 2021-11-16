Watch Now: Whale carcass sparks shark feeding frenzy off Australia coast

Incredible video shows more than 30 sharks showing up to a whale buffet of the coast of Australia.
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's disease control agency on Thursday reported the highest number of new coronavirus infections since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Rémi Ouvrard has broken the world record for highest altitude atop a hot-air balloon.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus clinched a major deal on Monday valued into the billions of dollars to sell 111 new aircraft to the Air Lease Corporation, its second blockbuster order at the Dubai Air Show.
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”
BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.
The man was spotted clinging onto a tree with raging floodwaters just below him on November 10th, in Alice Springs, Australia.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — The latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow:
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's prime minister, who announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition's heavy defeat in local elections, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country's political situation stabilizes.
