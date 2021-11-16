 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Now: Whale carcass sparks shark feeding frenzy off Australia coast
0 comments
spotlight AP

Watch Now: Whale carcass sparks shark feeding frenzy off Australia coast

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

More than 30 sharks showed up top the whale buffet. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Incredible video shows more than 30 sharks showing up to a whale buffet of the coast of Australia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

London lights up for the Christmas season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge
World

Dutch govt orders 3-week partial lockdown amid virus surge

  • Updated

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Caretaker Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced a three-week partial lockdown Friday amid surging COVID-19 cases in the Netherlands, saying his government wants to “deliver a hard blow to the virus.”

+11
Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi
World

Chinese leaders issue official history to elevate Xi

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — Leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Thursday set the stage for President Xi Jinping to extend his rule next year, praising his role in the country's rise as an economic and strategic power and approving a political history that gives him status alongside the most important party figures.

World

IS-linked group kills Nigerian general, destroys buildings

  • Updated

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — An Islamic State-linked extremist group blamed for killing thousands in Nigeria and neighboring West African countries has killed four members of the Nigerian army, including a general, the army said Saturday.

World

North Macedonia's PM says will stay on in post temporarily

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia's prime minister, who announced his resignation on Oct. 31 following his leftist coalition's heavy defeat in local elections, has said he will stay on in the post temporarily to ensure the country's political situation stabilizes.

Watch Now: Related Video

London lights up for the Christmas season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News