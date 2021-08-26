 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Wildfire turns more than half of Brazilian nature preserve into ash
Watch Now: Wildfire turns more than half of Brazilian nature preserve into ash

More than half the Juquery State Park was destroyed by a wildfire Brazilian officials say was started by an illegal candle balloon.

