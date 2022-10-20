Watch Now: Wingsuiters fly over the Taj Mahal to get incredible view

These French base jumpers flew over India's iconic tourist destination using just wingsuits and captured a beautiful view.
What was a joyful fishing trip turned into a battle of life and death as three boaters found themselves fighting off shark attacks before they were rescued off the coast of Louisiana on October 9th.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss quits after her policies triggered economic turmoil and obliterated her authority. Live updates here.
Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" in London's National Gallery on Friday to protest fossil fuel extraction.
This remarkable footage shows Kyiv Patrol Police shooting down a 'kamikaze' drone attacking the city on Monday morning.
Andriy Dolgopolov, a Grad rocket battery commander, and his wife Tetiana Dolgopolova, a first aider in the Ukrainian army, met three years ago while serving in the Donbas. Now, they find themselves fighting side-by-side against Russia's full scale invasion.
Acts of defiance, big and small, have continued uninterrupted across multiple generations in Iran. Women’s activism has been constant, as has their imprisonment.
Officials in Nigeria say the death toll from this year's flooding has risen to 603. Authorities have called the floods the country's worst in more than a decade, blaming the disaster on unusually heavy rainfall and the release of excess water from the Lagdo dam in neighboring Cameroon. More than 1.3 million people have been displaced by the disaster, according to Nigeria's humanitarian affairs minister. Sadiya Umar Farouq is warning that five states are still at risk of experiencing floods up until the end of November. At least 340,000 hectares of land also have been affected, worsening fears of food supply disruptions.
Amid rising seas and a more volatile climate, Pacific island nations want legal protections so their citizens still have somewhere to live. Some of the Solomon Islands have already disappeared.
The Kremlin will annex four Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine on Friday following referendums widely dismissed as illegal shams.
