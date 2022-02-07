 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Watch Now: Woolly mammoth and rhino amongst Ice Age remains found in UK cave

The remains of a woolly mammoth have been found in a cave in Devon, England. The bones, which were also found alongside those of a woolly rhinoceros, wolf, and a hyena are thought to date back to the last Ice Age about 30,000 to 60,000 years ago. 

