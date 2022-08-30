Watch Now: World's best air guitarists battle for the world championship in Finland

The world's best faux guitarists gathered in Oulu, Finland for the World Air Guitar Championships.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The world's best faux guitarists gathered in Oulu, Finland for the World Air Guitar Championships.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be trying to replenish his military by ordering a 13% increase in the country’s troop strength.
How do you make waiting for your bus even worse? A bear usually does it.
A wildlife sanctuary in Barberton, South Africa, has welcomed an adorable new white rhino calf.
Mack Rutherford, a Belgian-British dual national, is the youngest person to fly solo around the world in a small aircraft after he landed in Bulgaria.
For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group, a pristine river like the Truful Truful is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are set to move their family out of London during school term time, in a bid to give their children a "normal" family life.
Three ancient statues dating back to the Ming period were discovered as water levels sank in China.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.