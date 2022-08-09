Watch Now: WWII-era bomb detonated in Italy after being exposed in riverbed

An unexploded bomb from World War 2 was detonated by the Italian Army in Borgo Virgilio, Italy, on Aug. 7.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
An unexploded bomb from World War 2 was detonated by the Italian Army in Borgo Virgilio, Italy, on Aug. 7.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
It’s more than moral posturing. Resolutions like this have a history of laying the foundation for effective treaties and national laws.
Two Australian farmers discovered debris from a SpaceX craft on their land.
A record amount of seaweed is smothering coasts from Puerto Rico to Barbados. "It is absolutely devastating for the region," one researcher said.
This adorable sea lion found the perfect place to take a power nap.
Ukrainian officials say that powerful explosions have rattled the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv and a city close to the country’s biggest nuclear power plant sustained a barrage of shelling, part of a series of new Russian attacks in several regions. Ukrainian authorities said shelling of a town in the eastern Donetsk region, where fighting has been focused in recent weeks, left at least eight people dead. And the mayor of the separatist-held city of Donetsk said Thursday that six were killed in shelling there. Ukraine’s presidential office in its daily update said nine Ukrainian regions came under fire over the previous day.
American basketball star Brittney Griner is back in court for her trial for cannabis possession amid U.S. diplomatic efforts to secure her release. The WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist returned to court on Tuesday, a month after her trial began. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted. As her trial has progressed, the Biden administration has faced growing public pressure to get her released. In an extraordinary move, Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week spoke to his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, urging him to accept a deal under which Griner and Paul Whelan, an American imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction, would go free.
This beautiful time-lapse video shows the Milky Way swirling over a distant thunderstorm raging in the Canadian province of Alberta on July 18.
Take a look at 25 abandoned military installations and their stories: radar facilities, bunkers, forts, gun emplacements, and more.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.