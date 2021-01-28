Watchdog: Least corrupt nations produce best virus response

The link between corruption and coronavirus response could be widely seen around the world, according to the report's analysis.

For example, Uruguay scored 71 — putting it at 21st place on the list. It invests heavily in health care and has a strong epidemiological surveillance system, which has helped not only with COVID-19 but also other diseases like yellow fever and Zika, Transparency said.

By contrast, Bangladesh, which scored 26 and placed 146th on the list, “invests little in health care while corruption flourishes during COVID-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misappropriated aid,” Transparency wrote. “Corruption is also pervasive in the procurement of medical supplies.”

Even in New Zealand, which placed No. 1 as the least corrupt nation with a score of 88 and has been lauded for its pandemic response, there was room for improvement, Transparency noted.

“While the government communicates openly about the measures and policies it puts in place, more transparency is needed around public procurement for COVID-19 recovery,” the organization wrote.

Overall, of 180 countries surveyed, two thirds scored below 50 out of 100 and the average score was 43.