`We are watching you:' Marchers urge faster climate action

“I think we have overall made progress," Sharma said Saturday. "I think people have been constructive in the negotiating rooms.”

“We are getting to the point where the rubber hits the road, where we’re going to have to make, you know, tough decisions" by government officials, he said. "I don’t, certainly do not, underestimate the difficulty of the task which is ahead of us.”

A Democratic and Republican delegation of U.S. senators were visiting the summit on Saturday. And British actor Idris Elba brought his star power to the U.N. talks, highlighting the importance of helping small farmers cope with global warming. Elba, known for roles such as the HBO series “The Wire" and BBC One's “Luther," said he wanted to highlight the disruption to global food chains as small farmers in particular are hit by erratic seasonal rains, drought and other impacts of climate change.

“This conversation around food is something that needs to be really amplified, and one thing I’ve got is a big mouth,” said Elba, adding that 80% of the food consumed worldwide is produced by small-scale farmers.