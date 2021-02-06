Welcoming ICC ruling, Palestinian family hopes for justice

Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, welcomed the ICC’s finding, calling it “an important step” toward justice for the Palestinian people. Hazem Qassem, a Hamas spokesman, urged the court to take “practical measures on the ground” to hold Israel accountable for what he said were its crimes.

Hamas declined to comment on the possibility that it could also be the subject of any future probe.

Bakr, the bereaved father, is anxious to see quick action by the court.

“The most important thing for the investigation is to start; if it did not, then there is no justice in the world,” he said.

The story of the Bakr cousins, who were all between 10 and 11 years old, grabbed the world’s attention as many foreign journalists witnessed the 2014 incident from their seaside hotels. Images showed the children desperately running away from a jetty as the missile falls, and then the boys falling to the ground one after the other.

A year later, Israel exonerated itself and closed a military-led investigation without further measures, describing the deaths as “a tragic accident.” It added that the incident occurred in an area controlled by Hamas’ naval forces.