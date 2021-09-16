West Africans leaders to discuss Guinea's fate post-coup

Ambassadors and foreign representations, wait for a meeting with Military junta led by Col. Mamady Doumbouya, at the people's palace in Conakry, Guinea Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Guinea's junta is expected to face more pressure to set a timeframe for new elections Tuesday as the military rulers open a four-day series of meetings about the West African nation's future following the president's overthrow in a coup just over a week ago.
By FRANCIS KOKUTSE
Associated Press
ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — Guinea's coup leaders have set a number of conditions for releasing the deposed president, the foreign minister of Ghana said, ahead of a meeting Thursday where West African leaders are likely to consider sanctions.
The regional bloc known as ECOWAS already has said it will impose penalties on the junta in Guinea unless it immediately releases deposed President Alpha Conde. He has been held at an undisclosed location since being detained during the Sept. 5 coup in Conakry.
Ghanaian Foreign Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway told reporters late Wednesday that members of the ECOWAS delegation that visited Conakry after the coup will present their report at Thursday's meeting. The junta has set a number of conditions for complying with the demands of regional mediators, she said, but declined to disclose what they are.
The delegation has spoken with Conde's doctor “who ascertained that indeed physically, he’s very well," she said. However, she said, the ex-president is still coming to terms with the fact that his government has been toppled after more than a decade in power.
“For anybody who has gone through such a traumatic experience like he did, mentally, it’s not the best, not to say that mentally we found anything wrong, but he was quite shocked; he’s still in a state of shock,” she added.