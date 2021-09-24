 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot
0 comments
AP

What a cracker! Merkel pecked by parrot

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel provided a rare splash of color amid Germany's staid election campaign while visiting a bird park where she posed with half a dozen parrots.

Not content with the bird feed on offer, one of the rainbow lorikeets took a peck at the long-time German leader's hand, prompting a theatrical scream from Merkel.

Merkel, who is not running for a fifth term, visited the northeastern state of Mecklenburg Western-Pomerania on Thursday to promote the center-right Union bloc's candidate in the constituency she has held since 1990.

Germany holds a national election Sunday that will determine the composition of parliament. The strongest party usually ends up leading a new government and will name a new chancellor, who needs to be confirmed by a majority of lawmakers.

———

Follow AP’s coverage of Germany’s election at https://apnews.com/hub/germany-election

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic eruption continues in the Canary Islands

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+19
Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job
World

Trudeau's election bet fails, but Tory rival might lose job

  • Updated

TORONTO (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won his third straight election but failed to get the majority in Parliament he wanted, an outcome that threatened his Conservative rival with loss of his job after moving his party to the center and alienating its base.

+3
China's Ant Group to share credit data with central bank
World

China's Ant Group to share credit data with central bank

  • Updated

BEIJING (AP) — China’s central bank will soon have access to the private credit information of hundreds of millions of users of Ant Group’s online credit service, in a move signaling more regulatory oversight of the financial technology sector.

Watch Now: Related Video

Volcanic eruption continues in the Canary Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News