What a day: Ledecky experiences defeat, victory, perspective

It was a stunning result for a swimmer hailed as perhaps the greatest female freestyler ever to grace a pool.

But all the disappointment Ledecky was surely feeling had to be cast aside, and quickly. There was another race to come, the longest on her program, the 1,500 free. She has long dominated the metric mile, but if there was ever a moment where she looked beatable, this was it.

Ledecky ran into her coach, Greg Meehan, on the way to warm down.

“He did a lot to help me get my mind right, to help me move on from that 200,” Ledecky said. “He just told me to kind of let it sit for a second, be angry about it if you want, let it fuel you for the 1,500. Whatever he said, it helped.”

It also helped to think of her grandparents. As she glided from one end of the practice pool to the other, hidden a bit from the world, her thoughts turned to four people — two of them still living — who have been a guiding force in her life.