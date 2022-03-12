What the EU is doing to help Ukraine refugees

BRUSSELS (AP) — In the two weeks since Russia invaded Ukraine, around 2.5 million people have fled — the great majority of them to European Union countries. More than half have entered Poland while hundreds of thousands more are seeking refuge, mostly in Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to launch an unprovoked war has been met with an outpouring of goodwill in Europe. The EU has launched an emergency protection system offering shelter, access to jobs, medical treatment and education to those who fled the assault.

The protection system streamlines entry procedures. It was established in 2001, in response to the fallout from the wars in former Yugoslavia and Kosovo in the 1990s, when thousands were forced from their homes. It has never been used before, despite the arrival of well over 1 million people in Europe in 2015, many fleeing conflict in Syria.

The "Temporary Protection Directive" sets out minimum standards across the EU's 27 countries for helping those in need. Member nations can provide more favorable conditions if they want. It also eases procedures for countries to transfer refugees between them if those people agree to move.

The following is a short guide to the new rules, what they mean for Ukrainians seeking shelter in Europe and for those who might want to help them.

___

Check out the latest update from Ukraine:

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0