Where South America's race for coronavirus vaccines stands

A dramatic second wave of coronavirus is wreaking havoc in Colombia. Overworked health care professionals are feeling the crunch as the government recently announced its vaccination campaign will not start until the end of February. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon reports from Soacha, Colombia.

The race for coronavirus vaccines is on across the world and South American policymakers are scrambling to catch up.

The region accounts for roughly 15% of the world's reported Covid-19 cases, but less than 3% of the global vaccine doses administered so far, according to data collected by Oxford University.

Amid a devastating second wave, governments are looking for help abroad -- creating openings for "vaccine diplomacy" in a global competition for influence, experts say.

"Latin American countries will vie for vaccines and medical supplies regardless of where they come from," said Parsifal D'Sola, the founder and CEO of the Andres Bello Foundation, a think tank devoted to Chinese-Latin American relationships. "So far, developed nations have bought over 50% of the available vaccines, so Latin America will likely reach out to China and Russia to fill the void."