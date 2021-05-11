WHO official denies lying to Italy prosecutors over report

That second path of investigation was sparked by controversy over a WHO report into Italy’s response that was published by the U.N. health agency May 13, 2020 but taken down a day later from the WHO website and never republished.

The ensuing scandal revealed that Italy’s pandemic preparedness plan hadn’t been updated since 2006, and the report’s disappearance suggested that WHO had spiked it to spare the Italian government criticism and potential liability. WHO has said it was removed because it contained inaccuracies and was published prematurely.

Guerra, who was serving as a WHO liaison with the Italian government during the crisis, has not been charged. But he became embroiled in the scandal after the coordinator of the report, Dr. Francesco Zambon, accused Guerra of pressuring him to alter data in the report to make it appear that the pandemic plan had been “updated” in 2016-2017 when it had not.