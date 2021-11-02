Why COP26 agreement will struggle to reverse global forest loss by 2030

It is important not to vilify those clearing tropical forests. In most cases, whether it’s oil-palm plantation workers in southeast Asia, or the owner of a family-run cocoa farm in Ghana, these are just ordinary people trying to make a living. Where those clearing forest are poor subsistence farmers with few alternatives, such as many in Madagascar for example, preventing forest clearance can mean some of the poorest people on the planet are bearing the cost of tackling climate change. Given that such people contribute relatively few emissions, this isn’t very fair.

What we do know is that progress on slowing deforestation has been wildly inadequate. The good news is Brazil, Russia and China, which did not sign the 2014 declaration, have this time. However, words are cheap. Actually slowing deforestation is difficult to achieve.

Why is it so hard to slow deforestation?