Wide resistance to vaccines plagues Ukraine's COVID-19 fight

So few people chose to get the shots that the mobile brigade who came to Selydove to administer them ended up giving vaccinations to themselves in order not to let the vaccine go to waste.

“Such a low number of vaccinated people is associated with low confidence in the vaccine that has entered Ukraine,” brigade head Olena Marchenko said of the AstraZeneca vaccine that was manufactured in India. “This is due to prejudice and information that is spread on social networks. People read a lot, they have a negative attitude towards the Indian vaccine.”

Prominent politicians have fed that suspicion.

Former President Petro Poroshenko said in parliament this month that he asked doctors in one region about why there was resistance to vaccination and was told: “Because they brought shit. And they brought it because of corruption and incompetence.”

Former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko added to the discontent by demanding that parliament pass a law to give government compensation to those who face vaccine side effects.