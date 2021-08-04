Wildfire reaches Turkey power plant, prompts evacuations

MARMARIS, Turkey (AP) — A coal-fueled power plant in southwest Turkey and nearby residential areas were being evacuated Wednesday evening as flames from a wildfire reached inside the plant, a mayor and local reporters said as sirens from the plant could be heard blaring.

Milas Mayor Muhammet Tokat, from Turkey’s main opposition party, has been warning of the fire risks for the past two days for the Kemerkoy power plant in Mugla province. He said late Wednesday that the plant was being evacuated. Local reporters said the wildfires had also prompted the evacuation of the nearby seaside area of Oren.

Turkey’s defense ministry said it was evacuating people by sea as the fires neared the plant.

Authorities have said safety precautions have been taken at the Kemerkoy power plant and its hydrogen tanks had been emptied. The privately-run plant uses lignite to generate electricity, according to its website. It's unclear if the plant still had coal inside.

As the mayor announced the evacuation on Twitter, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was speaking live on the pro-government A Haber channel and said the power plant was at risk of burning. Three ministers were there to oversee developments. He said planes and helicopters had been there all day to fight the fires.